Loudoun County is a part of a 5-million-acre Northern Neck of Virginia Proprietary Loudoun County. This was granted by the King Charles II of England back in 1649. This grant is now known as Fairfax Proprietary. This is between the Rappahannock and Potomac rivers.

It wasn’t until 1653 and 1730, the Westmoreland Stafford, along with the Prince William counties joined the Proprietary. In 1742 was when the remaining land was turned into Fairfax County.

Back in 1757, the act of Virginia House of Burgesses made Fairfax County divided. The western portion of the county was named Loudoun after John Campbell, which was the fourth Earl of Loudoun.

It wasn’t until the year of 1725 through 1730, when people started settling in the Loudoun area. The Loudoun area was owned by Lord Fairfax during this time. The permanent settlers came down from Pennsylvania, Maryland, and New Jersey. Also, during this time, period settlers came from eastern Virginia.

It wasn’t until the 1720s, when a few Germans, Quakers, Scots-Irish, Irish settled just slightly west of the Catoctin Mountains. The Quakers then formed many settlements of Goose Creek (which is currently now Lincoln), Waterford, Union (which is now Unison), and Harmony (which is now Hamilton).

During 1745 and 1760, the Germans that came from Maryland and Pennsylvania decided to form a settlement in Lovettsville. In 1755, after General Braddock’s was defeated by the French in Fort Duquesne, all refugees located in the Shenandoah Valley settled over in the western portion of Loudoun County, just south of Short Hill.

Over two centuries, agriculture was the way of life for those in Loudoun County. This was very popular when the county only had around 20,000 residents. However, this changed quickly in the early 1960s. This is when Dulles International Airport was built in the southeastern portion of Loudoun County. When Dulles International Airport opened this attracted business, along with workers, and the worker families.

During this same time, the metropolitan area of Washington, D.C. started growing rapidly. There were major road improvements that made commuting from Washington, D.C. to Loudoun County much easier and smoother. This attracted many more people to the eastern portion of the county. In the last 30 years, the population in Loudoun County as quadrupled.

As of current, Loudoun County is one of the fastest growing, yet very dynamic counties with 330,000 residents. Loudoun County is known for its rich history, beautiful scenery, and diversity of business opportunities, along with their safe and secure neighborhoods, and amazing public services.

Government

The government in Loudoun County is made up of different courts. The Loudoun County has these following courts in their government:

Circuit Court

Clerk of the Circuit Court

General District Court

Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court

The government of Loudoun County also helps with many services including, but not limited to the following:

General Services

Animal Services

Health & Mental Services

Library Services

Courts & Judicial Services

Mental Health Substance Abuse & Develop. Services

Parks, Recreation & Community Services

Family Services

Public Library

Loudoun County has public libraries for its residents to use. The public library is the main hub for the community’s information. The public library will provide free access to a variety of resources alongside innovative technologies to help improve the quality of life. The public library meets all community standards with their informational, educational, and cultural resources.

Public Schools

Loudoun County has some of the best public schools. Loudoun County Public Schools is the third largest school district in Virginia. The Loudoun County Public School District was formed back in 1870. The district is one of the fastest growing districts in the Washington metro area.

2,500 new students enroll in the Loudoun County Public Schools yearly. One to three new facilities are opened to accommodate rapid growth.

Property Tax

Loudoun County has personal property taxes on the following items:

Motorcycles

Automobiles

Boats

Trucks

Mobile Homes

Campers

Aircraft

Trailers

All personal property taxes in Loudoun County will be due on October 5 and May 5 every year. The current personal property tax rate in Loudoun County is $4.20 per $100. You can find the full table of rates listed here.

Fire and Rescue

The Loudoun County Fire Marshal’s Office wants to provide a safe living and working environment for all residents, travelers, and workers within the county limits. The Fire Marshal’s Office team consists of sworn law enforcement officers and civilians to ensure all goals are met.

The Fire Marshal’s main duties include the following:

Investigation of fires

Hazardous materials

Explosive related incidents.

The County of Loudoun has a few special programs that include Canine Program and the Bomb Squad. These programs are assigned to regular staff members, who will section these programs boundaries.

Circuit Court

The Circuit Court in Loudoun County will handle civil, criminal, and juvenile cases.

The instance of a civil case in Loudoun County, the Circuit Court has jurisdiction alongside the General District Court with claims from $4,500 up to $25,000. The Circuit Court will exclusively have jurisdiction over claims more than $25,000. The Circuit Court will also have jurisdiction over disputes concerning estates and wills, divorce cases, along with controversies involving property.

The instance of a criminal case in Loudoun County, the Circuit Court will have jurisdiction on trials of ALL felonies and misdemeanors on appeal from the District Court. Felony cases are cases that can result in being sent to a penitentiary. Misdemeanors are cases that will typically carry a sentence of 12 months or less in a jail cell.

In Loudoun County, the Circuit Court will also have jurisdiction on juveniles aged 14 and over, who are charged with felonies. These cases will have been transferred or certified by a judge of the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

Loudoun County Sheriff

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Loudoun County, Virginia, has its eye on many missions. Their missions can be found below:

The Sheriff’s Office strives to provide the best safety and law enforcement services to their community by using the Step-Up Strategy program, along with the latest technology, and being professional.

The Sheriff’s Office will work directly with all local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to enforce ALL criminal laws by sharing all assets, strategies, and capabilities.

The Sheriff’s Office will partner directly with human services agencies and community services groups to help put in place strategies that will improve the quality of life for all Loudoun County residents, visitors, and businesses.

The Sheriff’s Office will engage with the community through a proactive, yet courteous outreach.

Everyone in the Sheriff’s Office will be expected to help in some way with the furtherance of this mission statement.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has many great leaders. These leaders will be listed below.

Michael L. Chapman

In 2011, Mike Chapman was elected of Sheriff of Loudoun County, Virginia. He officially was sworn into office January 2012.

In 2015, Chapman was elected again. He started his second term in office in January 2016. Chapman directs operations for one of the largest full-service office located in Virginia. This full-service office handles county-wide law enforcement, along with the courts, and jails.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office currently employs around 800 people. Out of the 800 people, 600 of them are sworn deputies and the other 200 are civilian personnel.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has a population of nearly 350,000 with a total area of 519 square miles.

Lt. Colonel Mark Poland

Lt. Colonel Mark Poland has the title of Chief Deputy in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. Poland began his law enforcement career as the Field Deputy. He also served as a Sergeant in Patrol/Criminal Investigations/Narcotics/Gangs, Major Crimes Detective, Lt. in Internal/Patrol Affairs, and an Assistant Commander in the Criminal Investigations Division. Poland graduated in 2015 from the FBI National Academy.

Major Michael Cox

In the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office Major Mike Cox is the Commander of the Corrections and Court Services Division. Cox joined the Sheriff's Department in 1995. Cox successfully landed every supervisory rank including the following:

Captain-Assistant Division Commander

1st Lieutenant

2nd Lieutenant

Sergeant

Major Christopher Hines

Major Christopher Hines started his career with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office back in 1994. He served as the Commander of the Field Operations Division. Upon entering the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, he started his law enforcement career as a Corrections Deputy. He also held the following positions during his time here:

Criminal Investigator

Patrol Deputy

Crime Scene Investigator

School Resource Officer

Major Eric Prugh

Major Eric Prugh in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office serves as the Commander of Administrative Technical Services Division. Prugh first started his career as a Field Deputy. He also held the following positions:

Lieutenant of the Community Resource Unit

Sergeant in Patrol

Dulles South Commander

Assistant Commander in Criminal Investigations Division

Prugh graduated from the FBI National Academy alongside the US Army Command and the General Staff College.

Major Bobby Miller

Major Bobby Miller in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office serves as the Commander of the Criminal Investigation Community. He started his career with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office back in 1996. During this time, he has held many positions including:

Field Training Officer

Field Deputy

Major Crimes Detective

In 2018, Miller graduated from the FBI National Academy.

Major Rudolph Landon

Major Rudy Landon in the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office serves as the Commander of Operational Support Division. Landon joined the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office back in 1989. During this time, he has held many positions including the following:

Corrections Deputy

Field Deputy

Lieutenant in the Operational/Field Support Division

Sergeant in Criminal Investigations/Patrol/Gangs

Assistant Commander in the Operational Support Division

Assistant Station Commander in the Field Operations Division

Loudoun Adult Detention Center

The Loudoun Adult Detention Center opened its doors back in June of 2007. The facility is in Leesburg, VA.

The Loudoun Adult Detention Center is in the same complex as the Community Custody Program, Administrative Offices, and the Loudoun County Magistrate’s Office. The Loudoun Adult Detention Center uses both podular and direct methods when it comes to supervising inmates.

The Loudoun Adult Detention Center houses inmates from all security levels. These security levels include minimum, medium, and maximum-security levels.

There are cases that inmates may end up in the facility for nearly 3 years before they will be transferred to a prison that is run by the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Many times, an inmate will get a stay of delivery to the Virginia Department of Corrections due to the appeals. If an inmate has a sentence of 12 months or less, they will just serve their time out in the Loudoun Adult Detention Center. However, inmates will be billed a dollar daily per the state code 53.1-131.3. This fee offsets the cost of what it cost to house them in the facility.

Alongside the general population inmates, the detention center also houses inmates that are in the Work Release or Workforce programs. The Work Release program only houses inmates who are non-violent, meaning they are in the minimum-security level. These inmates will typically be released back into the community in a short amount of time. The Work Release building can only house up to 80 inmates at a given time.

Inmates in the Work Release program will be billed $12 per day for staying in this portion of the facility. Inmates who work while they are in the work release program will be permitted to go out there with strict rules and regulations attached to them. The money they produce will help court costs, pay for their fines, support their family, restitution to victims. This also helps ease the burden on taxpayers.

Also housed in the same facility as the Work Release is the Sheriff’s Inmate Work Force. The group of inmates here is also minimum-security, non-violent inmates. These inmates will work throughout the community under the direct supervision of an armed deputy. They will do anything from trash pickup, landscaping, painting, minor construction, and other various tasks.

The inmates will work in the county, town, and state property as well as charitable properties as well. The inmates will be credited anywhere from $5 to $8 an hour. This money will go into paying off their court costs and other miscellaneous fines. Each year, the county and surrounding towns will save thousands of dollars for the work that the inmates perform.

All equipment that is used by the Workforce program including the weeders, mowers, etc. will be purchased using the inmate canteen fund. This canteen fund will not have any tax money, this is fund is only supported by inmates’ purchases.

This Workforce program will also do seasonal work including landscaping, grass cutting, along with snow removal. These activities will otherwise have been contracted to a different company and an added expense to the county.